Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $6.67 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.
About Whitecap Resources
