Whitecap Resources Inc. (SPGYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on February 15th

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0453 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $6.67 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

