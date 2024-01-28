Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 480 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $95.87 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

