Widmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 127,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 170,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,095,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $165,156,000 after purchasing an additional 914,612 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 84,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

View Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.