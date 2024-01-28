Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 28.7% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.19. 3,748,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,887. The stock has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.47 and a 12 month high of $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

