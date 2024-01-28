Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $787.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,377. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.72.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

