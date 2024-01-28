Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,585. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $103.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.50.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

