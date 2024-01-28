Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Shell by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

