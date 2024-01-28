Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,332,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,375. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.