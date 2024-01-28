Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,446 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

