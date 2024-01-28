Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.82. 1,157,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.44. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

