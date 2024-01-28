Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,068 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,181,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after buying an additional 649,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 448,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after purchasing an additional 350,201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. 113,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,038. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

