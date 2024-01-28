Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,096,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,638 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,918,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,629,000 after buying an additional 167,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,718,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,657,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,472,000 after buying an additional 172,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,235,000 after buying an additional 502,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODG opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.83. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MODG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.82.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,302.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

