Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 80.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

