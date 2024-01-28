Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,223 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.11. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

