Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,768,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DVN

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.