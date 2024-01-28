Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.45. 617,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.