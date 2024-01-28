Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $49,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $186.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.94. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

