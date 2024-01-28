Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 291,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,970. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $55.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

