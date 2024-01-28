Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $381.09 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $382.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.57.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

