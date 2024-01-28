William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CACI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $342.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International has a 12-month low of $275.79 and a 12-month high of $359.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.73%. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CACI International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,367,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CACI International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,624,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

