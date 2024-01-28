Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.20% of Williams-Sonoma worth $19,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE WSM opened at $208.55 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $212.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.80.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Williams-Sonoma
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Average Calculator
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.