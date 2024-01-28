Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 573 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,608,000.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

