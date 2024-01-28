WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.41

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.41 and last traded at $51.24, with a volume of 25004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $750.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,281.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,915 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,006,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 725,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

