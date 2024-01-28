WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KLG. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KLG

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of WK Kellogg stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 535,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,524. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61. WK Kellogg has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Doug Vandevelde purchased 18,700 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $199,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sherry Brice purchased 3,150 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,686.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 157,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,781.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.