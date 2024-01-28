Woodward (WWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Woodward to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Woodward has set its FY24 guidance at $4.70-5.15 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $139.30 on Friday. Woodward has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

