Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $600,504,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,080,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,951,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Workday by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

WDAY traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.63. 1,296,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.36. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.29 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.62 and a 200 day moving average of $242.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

