Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.37. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

