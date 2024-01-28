WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0223 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and approximately $8.32 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002723 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02227424 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

