Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 806.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 960.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,355 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,785 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $69,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

FedEx stock opened at $251.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

