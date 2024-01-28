Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 247 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $102.20 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.29%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

