Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,425. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

