Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,804 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $45.54.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

