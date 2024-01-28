Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $315.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $318.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

