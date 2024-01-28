Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,304,000 after acquiring an additional 253,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.6 %

DLB stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.15. 286,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

