Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after acquiring an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth $658,071,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

