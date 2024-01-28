Wrapmanager Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

