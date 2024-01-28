Wrapmanager Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average is $163.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

