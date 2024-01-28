Wrapmanager Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $48.37 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

