Wrapmanager Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

AON Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $301.90 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.