Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company's stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.'s holdings in Snowflake were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,449,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,103 shares of company stock worth $104,828,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $202.51 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.82.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake's revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

