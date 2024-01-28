Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 689,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,005,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 123,742 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,106,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $114.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $111.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

