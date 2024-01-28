Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MSCI by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,746,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,329,000 after purchasing an additional 201,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $568.29.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.29. 561,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.08. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

