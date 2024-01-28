Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Gartner by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock worth $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner stock opened at $460.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.45. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

