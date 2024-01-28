Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in argenx by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,121. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.99.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.90.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

