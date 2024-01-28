Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,607 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 342.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,448 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 63,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 116,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

