Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,146 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87.

Insider Activity

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.