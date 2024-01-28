Wrapmanager Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $156.24. 1,443,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.