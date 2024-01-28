Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.54 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.