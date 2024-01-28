Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $1.31 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0746 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,662,975,832 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,662,975,831.82599 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0753788 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $921,569.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.