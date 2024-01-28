WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Announces Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 146.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

